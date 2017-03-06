Offaly now odds on with bookies to get relegated from Division 3

After their 30 point defeat to Armagh at the weekend, Offaly are now joint favourites to get relegated from Division 3 alongside Antrim.

Bookmakers Boylesports have both sides priced at 1/3 with Longford 6/5 and Laois at 9/4.

Offaly have three games remaining to get themselves out of trouble, at home to Tipperary, away to Sligo before finishing at home to Laois.

At the other end of Division 3, Tipperary are favourites to win the division at 7/4 followed by Armagh at 2/1 and Louth at 11/4.

