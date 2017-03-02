Offaly to face Laois or Louth in Leinster U-21 semi-final

Offaly will face Laois or Louth in the Leinster U-21 Football Championship semi-final after seeing off the challenge of Wexford in Gracefield.

In very difficult conditions, the sides were locked at 0-2 apiece at half-time but a goal from Edenderry's Jordan Hayes early in the second-half gave Offaly the advantage.

Captain Ruairi McNamee was to the forefront as Offaly built a 1-6 to 0-2 lead and while Wexford put in a late rally, Offaly held on for the win.

After a slow start, Louth proved too strong for Wicklow and came through by 1-13 to 0-9.

Elsewhere Longford overcame Kildare by 2-16 to 0-10 while Dublin had a comfortable 2-14 to 0-6 win over Westmeath.