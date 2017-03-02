UPDATED: Offaly GAA Fixtures (February 27-March 5)
Offaly GAA
Friday, March 3
Tullamore Court Hotel U21 Football Championship Semi Finals
(Extra time must be played)
St Patrick’s v Durrow Gracefield 8pm Ref: Davy Walsh
Ferbane v Clara Tubber 8pm Ref: Ger Keyes
Buggy Coaches Division 2 Football League
Erin Rovers v Ballycommon Pullough 8pm Chris Dwyer
Saturday, March 4
Division 3 Hurling League
Shinrone v Coolderry Shinrone 4pm Ref: Ger Connors
Division 3 Football League
Clodiagh Gaels v Daingean Killeigh 4pm Ref: Bill Glennon
Buggy Coaches Division 4 Football League
Ballyfore v Ballinagar Ballyfore 4pm Ref: Pat Gallagher
Doon v Ballycumber Doon 4pm Ref: Joey Deehan
Clonmore Harps v Gracefield Clonmore 4pm Ref: Alan McKnight
Sunday, March 5
Division 2 Hurling League
Coolderry v Kilcormac/Killoughey Coolderry 12noon Ref: Martin Cashen
Brosna Gaels v Ballinamere Ballycumber 12noon Ref: Ciaran Groome
Buggy Coaches Division 3 Football League
Tubber v Edenderry Tubber 12noon Ref: Noel Kelly
______________________________________________________________________________________________________
If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on