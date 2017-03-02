UPDATED: Offaly GAA Fixtures (February 27-March 5)

Friday, March 3

Tullamore Court Hotel U21 Football Championship Semi Finals

(Extra time must be played)

St Patrick’s v Durrow Gracefield 8pm Ref: Davy Walsh

Ferbane v Clara Tubber 8pm Ref: Ger Keyes

Buggy Coaches Division 2 Football League

Erin Rovers v Ballycommon Pullough 8pm Chris Dwyer

Saturday, March 4

Division 3 Hurling League

Shinrone v Coolderry Shinrone 4pm Ref: Ger Connors

Division 3 Football League

Clodiagh Gaels v Daingean Killeigh 4pm Ref: Bill Glennon

Buggy Coaches Division 4 Football League

Ballyfore v Ballinagar Ballyfore 4pm Ref: Pat Gallagher

Doon v Ballycumber Doon 4pm Ref: Joey Deehan

Clonmore Harps v Gracefield Clonmore 4pm Ref: Alan McKnight

Sunday, March 5

Division 2 Hurling League

Coolderry v Kilcormac/Killoughey Coolderry 12noon Ref: Martin Cashen

Brosna Gaels v Ballinamere Ballycumber 12noon Ref: Ciaran Groome

Buggy Coaches Division 3 Football League

Tubber v Edenderry Tubber 12noon Ref: Noel Kelly

