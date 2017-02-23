Offaly GAA Fixtures (February 24-26)
Friday
Division 3 Hurling League Group 1 Round 1
Clara v Kilcormac-Killoughey; Clara 8pm; Referee: Noel Cooney
Saturday
Division 1 Hurling League Group 1 Round 1
Tullamore v Kinnitty; O Brien Park 4pm; Referee: Ciaran Groome
Shinrone v Drumcullen; Shinrone 4pm; Referee: Richie Fitzsimons
Kilcormac-Killoughey v Ballinamere, Kilcormac 4pm, Referee: Kieran Dooley
Division 1 Hurling League Group 2 Round 1
Clodiagh Gaels v Belmont; Killeigh 4pm; Referee: Kieran Pat Kelly
Coolderry v Seir Kieran; Coolderry; 4pm; Referee: TBC
Division 2 Hurling League Group 1 Round 1
Shamrocks v Lusmagh; Rahan GAA Pitch 4pm Referee: Shane Guinan
Division 2 Hurling League Group 2 Round 1
Carrig Riverstown v Birr; Carraig 4pm; Referee: David Mc Loughlin
Sunday
Allianz Football League Roinn 3 Round 3
Offaly v Louth; O Connor Park, Tullamore 2pm; Referee: Sean Laverty
Division 2 Hurling League Group 1 Round 1
Seir Kieran v Kinnitty, Clareen 4pm, Referee: Martin Cashen
Coolderry v Kilcormac-Killoughey, Coolderry GAA Club 4pm, Referee: TBC
