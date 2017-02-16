Offaly GAA Fixtures (February 17-19)
Offaly GAA Fixtures
Friday
Division 2 Football League Group 2 Round 1
Erin Rovers v Ferbane 8pm, Pullough, Referee: Chris Dwyer
Division 3 Football League Round 1
Clara v Shamrocks, Clara, 8pm
Division 2 Football League Group 1 Round 1
Rhode v Shannonbridge, Rhode, 8:45pm, Referee: Pauric Pierce
Saturday
Minor Football League Group 1 Round 2
Offaly v Clare, Ferbane 2:30pm, Referee: Alan Coyne
Division 2 Football League Group 1 Round 1
Doon v Bracknagh, Doon 4pm, Referee: Martin Walsh
Clonbullogue v Kilclonfert, Clonbullogue, 4pm, Referee: Noel Cooney
Division 1 Football League Group 1 Round 1
Gracefield v Edenderry, Gracefield 4pm, Referee: Pat Gallagher
Clara v St Rynagh's, Clara, 4pm, Referee: Paul Jordan
Durrow v Cappincur, Durrow, 4pm, Referee: David Walsh
Division 1 Football League Group 2 Round 1
Rhode v Ferbane, Rhode 4pm, Referee: Eddie Dunne
Raheen v Ballycumber, Geashill 4pm, Referee: Gerard Keyes
Tubber v Shamrocks, Tubber 4pm, Referee: Joey Deehan
Division 2 Football League Group 2 Round 1
Walsh Island v Daingean, Walsh Island 4pm, Referee: Alan Mc Knight
St. Brigid's v Ballycommon, St. Brigid's GAA Park 4pm, Referee: Paurig Gallagher
Allianz Hurling League Roinn 1B Round 2
Laois v Offaly, Portlaoise 7pm, Referee: Johnny Ryan
