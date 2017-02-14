Edenderry GAA Club Notes (February 14)

Club Membership Registration

Our Membership Registration is now open online for 2017.

This year we are offering members the opportunity to play our Development Lotto for the year at a discounted rate when they pay membership. The higher your membership fee, the greater your lotto discount. Ladies membership can also be paid to any ladies committee member. See www.edenderrygaa.com for more details.

Lotto & Bingo

Bingo and Lotto draw takes place every Sunday Night at 8pm in the Clubhouse, Doors open at 6:45 ample supervised car parking on the GAA grounds.

Congratulations to Mary Daly, Carbury who won the €1000 top prize on Sunday night last.

Alongside the €1000 game which must be won on the night, the SNOWBALL game now stands at €1500The current lotto jackpot now stands at €7700. The Lotto Number drawn were 8,9,14,19 bonus no: 2

Edenderry GAA PRO Email service

An Email service has been setup by Edenderry GAA in conjunction with PRO role within the club, if you have any information or communications that you as an Edenderry cub member want published send it to pro.edenderry.offaly@gaa.ie . Please send any match reports, photo’s etc as it will not be possible to physically attend all matches that the club are involved in.

Tullamore Court Hotel U21 Football Championship Quarter Final

On a cold night under lights in Gracefield the U21’s got their season off to a good start with a 3-10 to 1-11 win over the hosts. Following an impressive 1st half , Gracefield battled back into the game in the 2nd half but the Reds had too much in the tank.

Offaly Senior football

Offaly played Antrim on Sunday last, after the disappointing result in their opening game against Longford, offaly got back on track in style on Sunday with a 13 point win over Antrim that was never in doubt, final score Offaly 0-23 to Antrim 1-07 Representing Edenderry on the panel are David Hanlon, Sean Doyle and Offaly team Captain Sean Pender. Offaly’s next match is at home to Louth on Sunday the 26th February in O’Connor Park, Tullamore at 2pm.

Mid Term Disco

Midterm Disco for kids from 3rd to 6th class will be held on Friday 24th February from 8pm – 10pm. Admission €5. Shop Available. Fully Supervised.

Offaly ladies football

Representing Edenderry on the Offaly panel is Sarah Cummins. Offaly are playing in Division 3 and their remaining fixtures are against Leitrim (Feb 19th), Limerick (Feb 25th), Tipperary (Mar 18th), Meath (Mar 26th), Down (Apr 2nd)

Offaly Minor Ladies

Well Done to Sarah Cummins who has been named Captain of the Offaly Minor Ladies team for 2017, also on the panel are Chloe Pearson, Emer Lawless.

Secondary school teams

Congratulations to St.Mary’s secondary school on winning the junior A football final on a score line of St.Mary’s Edenderry 2-07, Marist Athlone 2-6

Congratulations to Oakland Community college on the winning the senior football B final on a score line of Oaklands CC 1-11, Col na hinse 2-6



Coaches and Managers

We are currently have vacancies within our club for people to get involved in the training and managing teams in hurling, Men’s and Ladies football. If you are interested please contact 086 8332832.

We are especially looking for coaches from U8 to Minor level within our hurling teams, we would like to build on the foundations that are in place and build on the success of the last year.