Rhode GAA Club Notes (February 6)

Ròd Bord na nÒg teams registration evening

Our registration evening will take place Friday 10th February in Rhode Hall at 7.00pm all players from Rhode Warriors to U16's are asked to attend. Juvenile -€20. Family (2 adults and all Children)- €50. We ask players from neighbouring Croghan and Clonmore to register with their home club first and to make a contribution to Rhode Bord na nÒg teams on the evening.

Rhode GAA Dinner Dance - Presentation Night

To Celebrate what was a wonderful year as Rhode Senior Footballers Collected their 27th Senior Football Title and the Offaly Division 1 League, we are delighted to announce the Presentation of Medals will take place on Saturday the 25th of February 2017 in the Tullamore Court Hotel @7:30pm .

Master of ceremonies will be Offaly Hurling Legend and Sunday Game Analyst Michael Duignan. We are delighted to announce our special guest for our night of celebration is Kerry Footballing Legend and five time All-Ireland winner Tomás O'Sé.

Music by Simon Casey and Band followed by DJ.

Rhode GAA have decided to honour the special achievements of two men who had a very successful 2016 at this year’s Dinner Dance. The Fahy Handball Club Man and Former Rhode GAA Chairperson Joe Masterson was elected last February as the Next President of the GAA Handball Association his term begins this year. As Rhode GAA Chairman he brought the club to great heights and there is no doubting that Joe will do the same for GAA Handball.

The Little Village has always taken great Pride in the Top Jockey Pat Smullen and 2016 was one where we watched him ride to glory in the Epsom Derby where he stood beside the Queen and if that wasn't the icing on the cake he went on to further cement a wonderful year by winning the Irish Derby.

A night not to be missed, tickets priced at €30 are on Sale each Thursday night in Killeens lounge from 8:00pm to 9:30pm and every Monday night at our weekly lotto draws. Tickets can also be purchased by contacting any of our Dinner Dance Committee members Robert Kellaghan 0876452964, Patricia McManus 087 6439 380, Joe Malone 086 0553 879, Orla Kilmurray 087 9648 154, Mary Hannon 087 6426 364 and Paschal Kellaghan 086 0276 718.

Club Membership

Membership is now due and can be paid to the following membership officers listed, Patricia McManus, Orla Kilmurray, Ger Noonan, Ger Hynes, Pat FitzGerald, Joe Malone, Oliver Murphy, Jody Kilmurray, James Murphy , John Glennon ,Tracey Murphy, Robert Kellaghan and Mary Hannon up to the 31st of March 2017. The Membership Rates are as Follows:

Player ( including Insurance)- €50; Family (2 adults and all Children)- €50; Single Adult- €25; Student /student player -€20; Juvenile -€20; O.A.P's - €5

Leinster U-13 League

Rhode U-13's continued their winning streak on Saturday afternoon last beating Sallins on a score-line of 6-09 to 2-11. A big thank-you to the ladies who helped out on the day and those who brought buns and made sandwiches . Rhode Now play Carbury away next Saturday at 1:30pm . Team: Ben Kennedy, Barry Dunne,Eoin Smith, Noah Swaine, Evan Farrelly, Aaron Byrne, Cian Conroy, Killian Dempsey, Ryan Murphy, Sean Daly, Gavin Murphy, Ross Kellaghan, Ryan Kellaghan, Cian Cocoman, Charlie Cullen, Gerard Cullen, Dylan Kilmurray, Shane Duffy, Richie Glennon, Jake Molloy, Paul Stynes, Liam Walsh and Michael Culloty. Management: Stephen Darby, Seamus Cocoman, Michael Kennedy and Pauric Murphy.

Offaly Senior Footballers

Offaly Senior Footballers got the league of to a bad start loosing out to Longford on a score-line of Longford 1-12 Offaly 0-10. Rhode were represented with 5 of our players currently on the Offaly Panel for the Longford Game: Ken Garry, Eoin Rigney, Brian Darby, Conor McNamee and Ruairi McNamee. Offaly now face Antrim in O'Connor Park Tullamore on Sunday next the 12th of February at 3pm .

Lotto

There was no winner of the Rhode GAA Lotto Draw that took place on the 30th of January for a Jackpot of €15,000. The numbers drawn were 13 14 21 23. The club would like to thank all those who supported the draw and thanks to Killeens for the use of their premises and for their help and cooperation. The following matched three numbers and received €200: Sean Cocoman

The Rhode GAA Lotto is the main source of income the club has and now you can play online though our website. The good news is when you play the lotto online you are entitled to free draws, for example pay for seven draws receive the eighth one free, pay for fourteen draws receive two free and so on. In other words, the more you play the more free draws you are entitled to!

Get well

Get well wishes are extended to all of the people of the parish who are ill or hospitalised at the moment.

Sympathy

Deepest Sympathy to the Rigney Family on the Passing of Margaret Slevin (Baconstown Enfield) The Deceased is a daughter of Mrs Liz Rigney Ballybrittan and an aunt of Rhode Footballers Eoin, Mark and David Rigney. Margaret's Funeral took place on Friday noon last with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery in Jordanstown Enfield. May Margaret Rest In Peace .