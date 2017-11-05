This Offaly barbers found a very novel way around huge power cut...

One barber shop in Edenderry found a very novel way around a power cut that left 1,500 customers without power in Edederry on Saturday.

A swan flew into power lines in the town at around 4pm on Saturday, knocking power out to all of JKL Street.

The town was plunged into darkness and most businesses, bar one or two with generators, were forced to close.

Cartel Mens Hair, although not having a generator, found a way to continue working while others closed their doors.

They brought their barbers chair outside and set up shop on the footpath on Edenderry's main street, making the most of the last of the daylight.

They gave the odd wave to bemused passers-by as they chopped, shaped and faded their way into the evening dusk.

Happy customers sat in their gowns as they were readied for their big Saturday night out by the dedicated lot at Cartel.

Now that's entrepreneurship at its best!

Power was restored at around 6pm but the business acumen of Edenderry wasn't diminished for a second.

Kudos to Cartel!