Brian Cowen wins 'sportsperson of the year' award

Former Taoiseach Brian Cowen has picked up a sports award from Newstalk's 'Off the Ball' programme.

The Off the Ball boys take a light-hearted look at the year for their OT Ball Stars awards, and decided to hand Cowen the 'non-GAA GAA Sportsperson of the Year' award.

The hit radio show made the decision based on Brian Cowen's role as mediator in the crisis talks between the resigned hurling review committee and the county board.

Cowen may well take issue with being called 'non-GAA' considering he played for Clara and has been involved with the club for most of his life.

Nevertheless, an award is an award at the end of the day!

