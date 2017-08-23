WATCH: Offaly man sings the Offaly Rover for the new Rose of Tralee

One Rose of Tralee fan and proud Offaly man, PJ Molloy, celebrated Jennifer Byrne's victory in Tralee on Tuesday night by launching into a rousing rendition of the Offaly Rover. Take a look below:

PJ went on to sing the famous 'Rose of Tralee' as he celebrated, clearly in style, Offaly first ever win in the Dome, and he donned the Offaly jersey for the occasion.

