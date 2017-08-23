10 of the best reactions to Offaly Rose Jennifer Byrne winning the Rose of Tralee

1. One Twitter user joked that former Taoiseach Brian Cowen would be leading celebrations...

Celebrations underway n Offaly pic.twitter.com/GrILnxxFbL — Killarney Grand (@KillarneyGrand) August 22, 2017

2. Another made a cracking 1982 All-Ireland reference...

#RoseOfTralee After Offaly bet Kerry in 1982 The great Pàidí Ò Sè asked 'where is Offaly anyway'?

It's where the roses grow. — Johnny Keenan (@OffalyGoodVibe) August 22, 2017

3. Westmeath tried to claim our Jennifer. No debate here, lads.

The age old Ballinahown territorial war between Westmeath and Offaly will break out again after that #ROT result. — Michael Brophy (@mickbrophy) August 22, 2017

4. A 95-year-old was only delighted for her, "Ah the blessings of God on her."

Well my Nannie Peg was only ecstatic her prediction came true and Offaly Rose Jennifer Byrne won #Roseoftralee ... Congrats! pic.twitter.com/Qq3fMgyqhj — Sarah Bermingham (@SarahKEB) August 22, 2017

5. Anne Brennan pitched a brand new competition for the aul lads!

Offaly Rose's Da looks like such a lovely man. When are they going to do a Lovely Das competition?#Roseoftralee — Brennan (@AnneBrennan_) August 22, 2017

6. Yet another 1982 reference...they've forgiven us in Kerry!

Not the first time an Offaly person broke many a hearts in Kerry #roseoftralee2017 #1982 — Kevin lynam (@Kevly12) August 23, 2017

7. There's a team developing...

Well done to the Offaly Rose Jennifer Byrne who, just like Seamus Darby, had one shot and beat the favourites. #roseoftralee2017 — Richie Heneghan (@RichieHeneghan) August 22, 2017

8. One guy put a lot of effort into his pun-tastic response...

An Offaly good show. Other Roses feel Rhode by result...they're feeling cold - 'Birr' said one Rose. Nice Banaghers in crowd #RoseOfTralee — Bernard Casey (@BernyCasey) August 22, 2017

9. Another mention for 'that' win over Kerry and an expert play on the Offaly accent with 'AE2'...

Just heard the Offaly rose one. Biggest upset since d'All Arland in AE2 #RoseOfTralee — James Wynne (@JamesWynnez) August 23, 2017

10. The Rose herself - still the best reaction we've seen - Well done, Jennifer!