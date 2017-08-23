10 of the best reactions to Offaly Rose Jennifer Byrne winning the Rose of Tralee

1. One Twitter user joked that former Taoiseach Brian Cowen would be leading celebrations...

2. Another made a cracking 1982 All-Ireland reference...

3. Westmeath tried to claim our Jennifer. No debate here, lads.

4. A 95-year-old was only delighted for her, "Ah the blessings of God on her."

5. Anne Brennan pitched a brand new competition for the aul lads!

6. Yet another 1982 reference...they've forgiven us in Kerry!

7. There's a team developing...

8. One guy put a lot of effort into his pun-tastic response...

9. Another mention for 'that' win over Kerry and an expert play on the Offaly accent with 'AE2'...

10. The Rose herself - still the best reaction we've seen - Well done, Jennifer!