Artist turns every county into a Simpson character

An Irish artist from Derry has created illustrations where every county in Ireland is cleverly paired with a Simpsons character.

He's come up with some real gems but we are clearly claiming that Duffaly is the best, 'Oh yeah!'

On his Facebook page, the artist Brain Quinn said, "I can only take credit for 31 of these as Laoisa was Emma's idea".

Another highlight was definitely Louth.

Even a clever play on the aul Louth accent there as well!

The images were posted as an album on the Ireland Simpsons Fans Facebook page and have received a huge amount of attention online.

See the full album here.

