Offaly voted one of the least sexy accents in Ireland

The Offaly accent has been voted into 26th place in a poll to find the 'sexiest' accents in Ireland by popular website, lovin.ie.

The website asked its thousands of social media followers to vote on the subject, and the Faithful county's flat form of vocal expression just didn't stack up.

Our silver lining is the fact that we finished ahead of neighbours Laois with the O'Moore county coming last, while Carlow, Leitrim and Westmeath were all trailing in our wake.

The likes of Dublin, Galway and even Cavan finished ahead of us. Yes, that 'Cyavan.' An outrage.

At the business end of the poll, Donegal's lilting tones came third, Kildare actually finished second, and Derry's northern charm was the ultimate winning dialect.

We for one demand a recount, especially on the Cavan front!

