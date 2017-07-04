Lowry takes aim at One Direction in brilliant quote ahead of Irish Open

Shane Lowry is in the middle of his preparations for this week's Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Portstewart, but he has taken issue with a number of policies put in place by organisers.

The Offaly man is known for his jovial outbursts, including sniping jokingly at Seanie Johnston on Twitter a few months back, but this time he has aired a couple of serious grievances.

In one of his funnier comments this week, he has not taken kindly to music being played during practice sessions. He's quoted in the Irish Examiner as having said: "Trying to warm-up at half-six in the morning on the range and One Direction comes on. You're thinking, ah, come on, I'm only barely out of bed."

So, as well as not enjoying the 1D lads' dulcet tones, he made a serious point about a new photo policy employed by the organisers this week.

They have encouraged the 20,000 to 25,000 people heading to the tournament to take photos using their phones with the best one of the week winning a €500 prize. Lowry is not happy about the decision to run such a competition:

"I think that's just ridiculous. There's going to be carnage this week for myself and the other Irish guys," he's quoted as saying.

The Tour have issued guidelines about silencing phones and turning of the flash but Lowry reckons there's always a certain percentage who won't take heed of those rules.

The Dubai Duty Free Irish Open takes place from this Thursday, July 6 until Sunday, July 9.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

