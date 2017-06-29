VIDEO: Sky Sports commentator makes unforgivable Shane Lowry howler
Shane Lowry
Proud Offaly man Shane Lowry is currently in action at the French Open on the European Tour, but one keen local fan noticed the commentator, Wayne Riley, making a but of a slip up when referring to the Esker Hills man.
As Lowry lined up a shot, Riley said it's "140 yards for the boy from.... Where, Wayne? Unless that's a townland in Clara, we reckon Shane wouldn't be too impressed with this.
@SkySportsGolf @ShaneLowryGolf I think Wayne Riley needs to brush up on his Geography. Hes not from Dublin. Hes from Offaly #europeantour pic.twitter.com/g5hLVzv9gF— Jionni Coyne (@jionnicoyne) June 29, 2017
Video courtesy of Jionni Coyne on Twitter
There are probably worse things someone could call you than a Dub, but not too many!
