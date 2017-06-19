Local Garda singing 'Mr Brightside' outside pub will make your day

The hot weather had everyone in good form over the weekend, not least two local Gardaí from the Laois/Offaly division.

While standing on patrol on the Main Street on Saturday night, two young Gardaí were approached by an energetic Noel Kelly, lead singer with The Jury, who had popped out on the street with his microphone while belting out The Killers hit 'Mr Brightside.'

Encouraged by Noel, one Garda couldn't resist joining in with Noel, to the delight and cheers of the customers sitting outside Sally's.

Customer Andy Doran managed to catch the moment on video, posting it online with the title "just a normal night in Portlaoise."

It has since gone viral across Ireland today, with over 50k views already, and lots of praise for everyone involved.

