Offaly pub hosting party to celebrate Guinness poll victory

Earlier this week, we crowned Hopper's Bar in Walsh Island as the winner in our search to find the best pint of Guinness in Offaly. It was a hotly contested competition with pubs from the length and breadth of the county battling it out for the thousands of votes cast.

Hopper's prevailed with 36% if the vote, beating Tullamore's Copper Pot Still into second place on 25%. Now, Hopper's are planning a party to celebrate receiving the all important tag as the pub serving the finest pint of the black stuff in all of Offaly.

Owners Paul and Madeleine Flint are planning a party to celebrate and thank their customers and voters this Saturday, June 10. They promise some free Guinness while stocks last, music and maybe a couple of celebrity appearances, while Guinness itself has also provided flags and bunting to mark the occasion.

Hopper's Bar will also offer free food, and there's a great night in store for those in attendance, not least of which is the chance to sample the best pint of Guinness in the county.

For more information, you can get in touch with Hopper's on Facebook.

