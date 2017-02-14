Make every day a good hair day

Never mind the old saying, “as mad as a March hare”, at this time of year nothing could be wilder or more crazy than our crowning glories.

That’s because a combination of still-chilly temperatures, central heating and that windy March weather conspire to make this one of the most hair-raising months of the year.

But don’t worry – keep your hair on. Just follow our simple top tips and hair hacks to restore your locks to their luscious best.

· Brush your hair before you get in the shower. Take two extra minutes now, or spend 20 minutes de-tangling afterwards

· End your shower session on a cool note by turning the temperature down. Hot water opens the cuticle, making it easier for hair to knot

· If you colour your hair, use a naturally conditioning treatment like Surya Brasil Henna Creams. Products are natural, vegan, and 100% toxic free, and don’t contain the harmful chemicals like ammonia and peroxide that can wreck hair’s texture and leave it tangle-prone

· Splash out on a silk pillow case. If you move during the night – and most of us do – hair can rub on your pillowcase while you sleep and become matted. But locks won’t catch on silk, as the fabric is too slippery – and it’s better for your skin, too

· Always point your hairdryer down your hair, not straight at your head. Yes, your arms will get tired faster, as you’ll have to hold the dryer higher up. But you’ll smooth the cuticle, making hair less prone to knot – to say nothing of the workout for your biceps and triceps

· Never curl the very ends of your hair. The curlier your hair, the more likely it is to tangle. Texture the top only, and leave the ends loose

· If despite your best efforts, you stumble across a matted section – and it can happen – massage a leave-in conditioner like Surya Brasil Color Fixation Leave-In Cream Conditioner into the knot, then gently unravel with your fingers