This Offaly bull has sold for a staggering amount in Tullamore

Hereford breeder and friend of the Molloy family, Hugh P. Murray showing Mick’s 'Moyclare Phoenix' at the event. Sold for €6,600
Offaly man Michael Molloy from Birr topped the Hereford Premier Show & Sale with his bull "Moyclare Phoenix" at Tullamore on Saturday last, October 21.
Storm Brian made conditions miserable but that wasn’t enough to keep exhibitors or buyers from attending on the day. A large crowd was in attendance on the day for the event in Tullamore GVM Auctioneers
Molloy's 'Moyclare Phoenix' stole the show as the 16-month-old bull sold for a whopping €6,600. A buyer from Dublin left with the stunning bull after a furious bout of bidding.
CHA CHING! Mick Molloys bull Moyclare Phoenix who had a great showing season claims the title for top price at today's sale. #hereford pic.twitter.com/rL3cnHz3Ez— Irish Hereford (@Irishhereford) October 21, 2017
The video above shows the moment the hammer came down and the Offaly bull was sold for the huge amount.
