This Offaly bull has sold for a staggering amount in Tullamore

Offaly man Michael Molloy from Birr topped the Hereford Premier Show & Sale with his bull "Moyclare Phoenix" at Tullamore on Saturday last, October 21.

Storm Brian made conditions miserable but that wasn’t enough to keep exhibitors or buyers from attending on the day. A large crowd was in attendance on the day for the event in Tullamore GVM Auctioneers

Molloy's 'Moyclare Phoenix' stole the show as the 16-month-old bull sold for a whopping €6,600. A buyer from Dublin left with the stunning bull after a furious bout of bidding.

CHA CHING! Mick Molloys bull Moyclare Phoenix who had a great showing season claims the title for top price at today's sale. #hereford pic.twitter.com/rL3cnHz3Ez October 21, 2017

The video above shows the moment the hammer came down and the Offaly bull was sold for the huge amount.

