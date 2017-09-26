Teagasc recommencing nationwide series of Forestry Advisory Clinics

Teagasc will recommence its very popular nationwide series of Forestry Advisory Clinics in October to facilitate as many farmers and other landowners as possible.

The first series of these clinics will take place between October 9 and October 20 promoting the establishment of forestry as a sustainable and rewarding land use on Irish farms.

These clinics will be held in Teagasc offices around the country on specific dates, from 10am to 4pm each day, where a one-to one consultation with an experienced forestry adviser can be arranged by appointment.

The Forestry Programme offers landowners many options in relation to forest establishment with a range of attractive grants and annual premium categories available.

A land use change to forestry, like any new farm enterprise, will raise many questions. A consultation with your Teagasc forestry adviser will provide independent and objective advice, empowering you to make informed decisions on many relevant issues including the following:

Opportunities for farmers and other landowners under the Forestry Programme 2014-2020

Available grants and premiums

Interaction with other farm schemes, e.g. BPS, GLAS, etc.

How forestry can improve farm income and the environment

How to apply and get the job done right first time

The forestry programme also offers landowners, who are not farming, the opportunity to avail of the same annual planting premiums as farmers.

Prior booking of a one to one forestry consultation with the local Teagasc office is essential. Please bring maps and other relevant information on the day to optimise the advisory experience and outcome.

The local event will be held in the Teagasc Office in Portlaosie on Tuesday, October 10. Please contact the local office on 057 8621326

These clinics provide an ideal opportunity to get answers to your forestry questions – don’t miss it!