Irish Farmers Journal to host Open Day on Offaly farm

The Irish Farmers Journal is to host a national open day on its farm in Tullamore Farm this week.

The Irish Farmers Journal is to open the gates to its newly established demonstration farm at Brackagh, Screggan, Tullamore, Co Offaly (Eircode R35AT81) on Tuesday, July 25, from 1pm to 7pm.

The 200ac farm is set up as a mixed grazing enterprise with 120 suckler cows and 150 ewes.

Farm tours will take place at regular intervals during the day and topics covered will include projected profitability, infrastructure investments, grassland management, breeding plans and performance, and animal health. A discussion on the beef industry, chaired by Irish Farmers Journal editor Justin McCarthy, will take place at 4pm.

Speaking ahead of the open day, McCarthy said: “The Irish Farmers Journal’s core aim is to provide farmers with the information to increase the profitability of their farm business and Tullamore Farm provides us with a new medium to transfer knowledge to farmers. The farm will be fully transparent and all performance figures and financial data will be made available to farmers.”

Admission is free. See more on www.farmersjournal.ie.

