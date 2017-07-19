Busy road out of Edenderry re-opens after crash

The road between Edenderry and Johnstownbridge has re-opened after an earlier crash on the Edenderry side of the route.

Gardaí attended the scene of the one-car collision and had cleared it shortly after 1pm.

The road had been closed between Carbury and Johnstownbridge just over the Offaly border with Kildare, which is a busy route with North Offaly commuters making their way to the M4 motorway.

Meanwhile, gardaí have issued a warning to motorists to take extra care on the roads as rain persists in many areas. Offaly gardaí said the dry weather in recent days will result in 'greasy' surfaces following heavy rain.

Their advice is to reduce speed, leave extra braking distance between you and the car in front, and steer clear of distractions like mobile phones or noises in the car.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.