Important meeting in Clara to decide on future of Christmas Lights

A meeting will be held in Clara on Tuesday, October 10 at 8pm in the Old Convent to discuss whether the Christmas Lights will be put up in the town this year.

The electricity meters were switched off in May to save money. They need to be switched back on within six months (by end of October) at a cost of €80 per meter. However there are concerns about switching them back on unless money to pay for this and all the other expenses involved in putting up the lights for the Christmas period is raised.

Every year a door to door collection is done but it’s there are concerns that it is the same people involved each year and some areas are not being covered as more people are needed to call to all houses in Clara.

You are asked to come along and offer to help in some way.