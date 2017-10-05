Planning permission granted for new convenience store in centre of Tullamore

Planning Permission has been granted by Offaly County Council for a new convenience store right in the centre of Tullamore

It will be located on the corner of Patrick Street and Bridge Street in what was formally the offices of Cowen Auctioneers.

The new store will include a Deli Counter downstairs and seating area upstairs. It will also include new signage and alterations to the existing shopfront. Six conditions were attached to the granting on the Planning Permission. The application was lodged by Seamus Kane.