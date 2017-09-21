Jobs Alert: position available for an enthusiastic childcare practitioner

Giggles Creche, Killenard and Portarlington has a position available for an enthusiastic childcare practitioner in their ECCE room.

FETAC level 7/8 required and the candidate must be familiar with Aisteor curriculum. The job is for 30+ hours per week.

Positions also available for Part-time/Relief staff. FETAC level 5 mimimum required.

The creche is also looking for a yoga/gymnastic/zumba/martial arts instructor for two one hour sessions per week in the afternoon.

Please forward CV's or contact Sinead/Valerie at gigglesportarlington@eircom.net