Planning permission sought to add screen to Tullamore cinema
Dublin Cinema Group has lodged an application with Offaly County Council to construct another cinema screen at the facility at the Bridge Centre in Tullamore.
The 29 seater cinema screen will be constructed within the foyer space of the existing first floor of the IMC Cinema in Tullamore. The works will all be internal with no alterations proposed to the external facade.
A decision is due on October 17.
