Five jobs available in offaly today

Dispatch Administrator - Oxigen Environmental - Daingean

Oxigen Environmental are currently recruiting for a Dispatch Administrator for their Midlands Regional Office in Daingean, Co. Offaly. Click here for more details

Care Worker, Rehab Group - Tullamore

RehabCare are now recruiting for a Permanent Part Time Care Worker in one of their Tullamore Services to facilitate a service user focused service to adults with varying disabilities & complex health needs that include, Intellectual Disability, Epilepsy and Parkinson' Disease. Click here for more details

Fast Food Manager - Edenderry

Fast Food Manager is being sought for a well-established retailer who is searching for a dynamic and energetic Fast Food Manager to join their team. Click here for more details

Family Support/Community Development Worker - Tullamore Community and Family Resource Centre

This position is based in Tullamore and is maternity leave cover. The position will involve working in close collaboration with the board of management and coordinator to implement the Resource Centre’s aims and objectives as outlined in the annual work plan. Click here for more details

Kitchen Porter - The Townhouse Tullamore

The Townhouse in Tullamore is looking for a Kitchen Porter/Cleaner for a busy kitchen. The job is full-time. Click here for more details