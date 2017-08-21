Wide selection of Post Leaving Certificate Courses on offer in Tullamore

Laois Offaly Education and Training Board is now inviting applications for the following Post Leaving Certificate (PLC) courses in Tullamore Further Education and Training Centre that are starting in September.

The courses on offer are:

Advanced Certificate in Business (Level 6)

Applied Social Studies

Applied Science (Laboratory Techniques)

Computer Systems and Networks

Engineering Technology

Legal and Medical Administration

Courses are full time. Places are allocated on basis of assessment and interview.

The QQI-certified courses are linked to third level courses for those learners who wish to continue their studies on completion of the course in May 2018.

