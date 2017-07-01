Offaly pub going under the virtual hammer next week
Tierneys Pub, Main Street, Shinrone, Co. Offaly
A substantial pub in Shinrone is going under the virtual hammer next Thursday at Allsop's July Auction.
Tierney's Pub is situated on the Main Street in Shinrone and has a Reserve of €90,000 to €100,000.
The property is arranged over ground and one upper floor to provide a public house together with residential accommodation.
Internally the property provides a ground floor bar and lounge together with residential accommodation overhead. A 7 Day Publican’s Licence attaches to the property.The property also benefits from lands to the rear on a total site area extending to approximately 0.73 hectares (1.83 acres).
For more details on the property and the auction, click here
