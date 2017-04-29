Visit Offaly launches innovative 'Offaly Passports'

Visit Offaly has launched and innovative new project called 'Offaly Passport'. The main objective of this initiative is to encourage Offaly families to enjoy the fantastic amenities right on their doorsteps.

Offaly passport is an exciting way for families to do this. In the coming months Visit Offaly will be delivering Offaly Passports to all national schools in Offaly. The idea is to use your passport to collect stamps as you visit the top six attractions in the county.

The attractions are; Birr Castle, Gardens and Science Centre, Lough Boora Discovery Park, River Shannon, Slieve Bloom Mountains, Clonmacnoise and the Tullamore Dew Visitor Centre.

As soon as the passport is full, you can send a photo with your passport to info@visitoffaly.ie and that will be entered into a competition to win a great prize.

Pictured with the Junior Infants class and their teacher Ms Kennedy at Crinkil National School last week was Averil Clarke,

Chairperson of Offaly Tourism Marketing. As you can tell from the picture, the girls and boys were very excited to be receiving

their Offaly Passports.

For more information click here #visitoffaly