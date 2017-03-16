Thirty-five unit Retirement Village in the midlands up for auction

A 35 unit Retirement Village in the midlands will be one of the lots at the next Allsop Online Auction which is taking place on April 5.

More than 230 properties will be going under the hammer on the day, valued at over €38m on reserve

Moate Retirement Village is arranged over ground and two upper floors to provide a self contained detached apartment block. Internally the property comprises 35 apartments together with associated common areas and a residents lounge.

Ground floor units benefit from own-door access, the upper floors can be accessed via either stairwell or lift from a secure reception area.

The development also contains a residents club and common room area. The property forms part of a wider scheme comprising a total of 53 units (inclusive of the subject 35 units).

The reserve range is €630,000 to €670,000

Full details:

· A portfolio of 35 x retirement apartments arranged within a single block

· Comprising 1 x three bedroom, 12 x two bedroom, and 22 x one bedroom apartments, together with associated common areas and residents lounge

· 10 x units subject to tenancies

· 25 x units vacant

· Total current gross rent reserved €47,280 p.a. (equivalent)

For full details click here to go to the Allsop website