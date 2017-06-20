Bord na Móna attempting to break world record at Fairy Festival

Bord na Móna, along with The Irish Fairy Door Company, have announced the return of the spectacular Fairy Festival in Lough Boora Discovery Park, Offaly on Saturday, July 22.



Kicking off from 12.30 and running until 3.30pm on the day, event-goers of all ages are encouraged to dress up in their best Fairy costumes and play their part in the first Irish World Record Attempt to have the largest group of fairies in one place.

Bord na Móna’s Fairy Festival promises to be a truly magical day out for the entire family with activities to entertain kids of all ages across three stages. Activities will include exploring the new extension to fairy avenue, fairy note writing workshop, arts & crafts, a kids disco with fairy dance lessons, and more.

Further information on the event can be found on Lough Boora's website here, Facebook at www.facebook.com/LoughBooraPark and on Twitter @LoughBooraPark.

