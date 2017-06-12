Roesy set for hometown gig in Birr

Birr is set to welcome home one of its favourites sons in July when award winning singer-songwriter and artist Roesy returns to town for the second leg of his 2017 Irish Tour.

The songster, who is now based in Australia, will perform an intimate gig at Birr Theatre & Arts Centre on Saturday, July 8 at 8pm.

Audiences can expect to hear old favourites like Cast Your Line which aired in early May on The Discovery Channel’s Deadliest Catch and some new material currently being recorded for his forthcoming EP, We Are In The Place, due out in October.

Over the past 20 years Roesy has shared the bill with international figures such as Bert Jansch, Ron Sexsmith, Paul Brady, Billy Bragg, John Martyn, Joan Armatrading, Donovan, Shane MacGowan and celebrated Irish author Paul Durcan.

Roesy plays Birr Theatre & Arts Centre, Saturday, July 8 at 8pm and tickets cost €16. To book: www.birrtheatre.com Box Office (057) 91 22911.

