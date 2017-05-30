Offaly photographer to exhibit stunning new collection

Birr based photographer Tina Claffey is set to exhibit her latest collection in her hometown net month.

A brand new exhibition, Elements, will officially open at Birr Theatre & Arts Centre on Friday, June 9 at 7pm and will remain on display on July 21.

Following her successful exhibition, 'Seoda-Treasure Under Foot,' and 'Seoda-Treasure of the Wetlands,' her fascination with our native bogs and wetlands continued and in Elements, she delves deeper into this natural wilderness, encouraging the viewer to slow down, as they immerse into an underworld of fantasy and mindfulness.

Using traditional photographic techniques, she conveys the mood of the twilight hours, the effect of the natural elements of rain, wind, overcast skies and brilliant sunshine, while also venturing beneath the water of the mysterious bog pools to reveal the treasures and inhabitants we cannot see.

The exhibition will be officially launched by Chris Uys on Friday, June 9, and runs until July 21. More information can be sought on www.birrtheatre.ie.

