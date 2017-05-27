Birr School of Rock now enrolling for nine day summer course
Calling all rock stars! The 12th Annual Birr School of Rock, facilitated by award winning multi-platinum selling singer/songwriter Brendan Keeley, is now enrolling.
Taking place at Birr Theatre & Arts Centre from Wednesday, July 19 to Friday, July 28, this nine day course will give intensive training in writing and performing your own and other well-known songs. It will also provide training in various aspects of the music business including copyright, publishing, the recording process, voice training and instrument tuition.
Suitable for 14-19 years, the camp costs €70 per child; 2 siblings €65 each; 3 siblings €60 each.
New members are welcome but anyone interested in participating should have at least a basic knowledge of an instrument (guitar, drums, bass, voice).
All participants must complete a Registration Form which is available from Box Office at Birr Theatre & Arts Centre or by email frominfo@birrtheatre.com . To guarantee your place, registration is due by Wednesday 21 June, 5pm. Payment must also be made at time of registration.
This project is supported by Birr Municipal District
