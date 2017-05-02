We Banjo 3 return to Birr with brand new show

Galway band We Banjo 3 are bringing their bringing their blend of irish trad and American bluegrass back to Birr Theatre later this month.

On foot of the success of their latest album, String Theory, released in 2016, the exciting group are returning to Birr for the first time in three years.

Comprising of two sets of brothers, Enda and Fergal Scahill and Martin and David Howley, We Banjo 3 have gone from strength to strength since forming in 2011, releasing a string of successful albums.

Roots of the Banjo Tree, Gather the Good and now String Theory have all performed well in the charts and been critically acclaimed. Their latest offering rocketed to the top of the charts upon its release last year.

A Wall Street Journal critic, Earle Hitchner, once said the Galway band's sound delivered a "freshness and finesse bordering the magical," while Irish Times music writer Siobhan Long said they had almost "singlehandedly rehabilitated the much maligned banjo."

We Banjo 3 return to perform at Birr Theatre & Arts Centre on Sunday, May 21 at 6pm. Featuring some of Ireland’s most celebrated and distinguished trad musicians, they'll bring their unique fusion of bluegrass and Irish traditional music to Co. Offaly.

The gig is expected to sell out but tickets are still available at €18/16.

You can get yours by visiting www.birrtheatre.com or contacting the Box Office on (057) 91 22911.

