Riverdance are holding auditions for new tour next month

Do you know the next Jean Butler of Michael Flatley? The world renowned Irish dancing troupe is holding open auditions for three days in April.

They will take place at the Red Cow Moran Hotel in Dublin, and they're inviting people over the age of 18 to come and audition for the Riverdance and Heartbeat of Home tour.

If you want to attend the audition you have to register through their website and submit information about yourself and your experience.

The auditions will take place from 9am-1pm on Wednesday April 12, Thursday, April 13, and Friday April 14.

