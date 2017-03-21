Tullamore Harriers Reunion party scheduled for this month

Prepare for a bit of nostalgia in Offaly at the end of the month. The Palace Nightclub in Tullamore are hosting an official Harriers Reunion Party on Friday, March 31.

Many Offaly teenagers will remember nights at the Harriers' discos where many of us travelled across the county to revel in the atmosphere there, and now there is a chance to relive it all.

The Palace are booking DJs who plied their trade in the Harriers, and there are bound to be a few songs from your time on the dance floor there too.

They will also be drinks promotions on the night and special guest DJ acts.

Log onto the Palace Nightclub, Tullamore's Facebook page for more details.

