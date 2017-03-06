Offaly singer nominated for solo music award

Offaly teenager, Olivia Burke has been nominated in the 'Best Female' category of the Pure M Music awards. Róisín O, Wallis Bird and SOAK are amongst the other nominees.

The Offaly teenager rose to fame as a 12-year-old in 2012 when she released a charity single called ‘Missing’ to raise funds for the charity MISS (Missing in Ireland Support Service). The Tullamore songstress has said she is "over the moon" to be nominated for the Best Solo Female Artist in the 2017 edition of the Pure M awards.

As a 12-year-old, Olivia Burke made it to the final of Junior Midlands Got Talent in 2012 with her mix of original songs, and she continues to write and perform her own music today.

You can vote by tweeting, or posting the following to Facebook or Instagram, 'Best Female Olivia Burke #puremawards' or you can email your vote to bestfemale@puremzine.com.

You can find further details on their website www.puremzine.com/pure-m-awards-2017-best-female-no…/.

