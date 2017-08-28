Offaly Ladies Football prepare for underage blitz

Offaly Ladies Football are organising a Blitz and Family Fun Day for Sunday, September 3 in Cloghan GAA Grounds.

While the county finals on Saturday will be extremely competitive, Ladies Football is not all about winning and losing, especially for the young players lining out at these blitzes in the county.

Throughout the year, Offaly LGFA has coordinated an extremely successful series of All County Blitzes hosted by clubs all over Offaly. The final All County Blitz sees all the clubs of the county heading for Cloghan on Sunday next with Under 8s throwing in at 11am and a 12noon start for Under 10s.

No scores are recorded during any of these games and all players are given the opportunity to participate. On Sunday each player will receive a medal presented by Offaly’s county players.

Sunday’s Blitz is followed by Offaly LGFA’s Annual Family Fun Day. There will be a family barbeque and a host of fun games for children of all ages. It’s €5 per player/child and that enables each child to participate in a series of fun races, take on the obstacle course, reach great heights on the Bouncy Castles, great lengths in the Kick Fada, flip a few tyres and dunk a few adults in the tank, as well as much, much more.

The opportunity to watch the All Ireland Hurling Final will be available to the less active and Offaly’s International Rose of Tralee is expected to attend to meet the hundreds of young rose buds from the Ladies Football Clubs of Offaly.

Jenny, herself an All Ireland Ladies Football medallist, has expressed her intention to be present providing those coordinating her schedule can facilitate it. It promises it to be a truly enjoyable event – where friendships are made and cemented, and sport as a positive activity for all is experienced at its best.

