Tullamore Harriers Club Notes (August 28)

Quinlan Cup Half Marathon

The fifth running of the Quinlan Half Marathon was a huge success and the club were delighted to welcome a capacity crowd to the stadium for what was a sell-out event in both the Half Marathon and Relay options. The race was won by Martin Hoare of Celbridge AC in 1.11.40 who also led his team to victory in the Quinlan Cup club competition. Harriers’ own Pauric Ennis took second place in 1.12.17 and Brian Kirwan from St Lawrence O’Toole AC was third in 1.13.15. Pauline Curley won the women’s race in 1.23.01 ahead of Ashley Pia Ryan representing Civil Service AC with Charlotte Kearney of Donadea Running Club taking third in 1.26.31. The host club had a large contingent of our own runners in action with some great performances being achieved; in addition to Pauric’s podium finish, Mary Galvin won the W60 prize. Full results are available on www.myrunresults.com

The Quinlan Cup race was also designated as both the Offaly and Leinster Half Marathon Championship races this year. Details of the medal-winners in both categories will be published shortly.

That the race has grown steadily in popularity over the past few years is a testament to the hard work that goes on behind the scenes in the months leading up to race day. Harriers offer our sincere thanks to everyone who contributed to the success of the day including all the volunteers, marshals, caterers, bikers, pace-makers, sponsors, supporters and of course, all who part. Many thanks.

Winners:

Men: 1st Martin Hoare (Celbridge AC) 1.11.40; 2nd Pauric Ennis (Tullamore Harriers) 1.12.17; 3rd Brian Kirwan (St Lawrence O’Toole) 1.13.15; 4th Paul Buckley (Ferbane AC) 1.13.35; 5th Ian McManus (Celbridge AC) 1.13.53; 6th Anthony Flannery (Donore Harriers) 1.13.58.

Women: 1st Pauline Curley (Tullamore Harriers) 1.23.01; 2nd Ashley Pia Ryan (Civil Service AC) 1.24.50; 3rd Charlotte Kearney (Donadea Running Club) 1.26.31; 4th Fiona Fitzgerald 1.28.18; 5th Lucy Brennan (Sligo AC) 1.28.32; 6th Joan Flynn (Mullingar Harriers) 1.29.01

1st M40: Mark Horan (Celbridge AC) 1.15.12; 2nd M40: Maurice Looby (Mullingar Harriers) 1.19.26

1st W40: Olivia Martin (Bohermeen AC) 1.29.19; 2nd W40: Caroline Donnellan (Edenderry AC) 1.32.42

1st M50: Aengus Burke (Portlaoise AC) 1.17.15; 2nd M50: Christy Maloney (Celbridge AC) 1.22.59

1st W50: Mary Kealy (Athenry AC) 1.35.43; 2nd W50: Deirdre Finn (Derg AC) 1.37.20

1st M60: Dave Smith 1.44.09; 1st W60: Mary Galvin (Tullamore Harriers) 1.53.12

1st Relay Team: “Rico and Boomer” (Ritchie Faulkner & Robbie Westman) 1.20.15

Quinlan Cup winning team: Celbridge AC: Martin Hoare, Ian McManus, Mark Horan & Gary Gribbin. Well done to the club members who acted as pacers: Liam Brady, Dave Murray, John Monaghan, Fra Mollen, Basil Cronin, Leonard Owens, Ger Lynam, Maeve Larkin, Eugene Mann, Ronan Higgins, Verona Smyth, Ivan Dunne and Leslie Buckley Special thanks to Melissa Hogan who led the walkers.

Harriers results:

Pauric Ennis 1.12.17; Eddie Garry 1.17.41; Raymond Ryan 1.19.17; Mark Donegan 1.20.40; Mick O’Brien 1.21.14; Jason Donegan 1.22.55; Pauline Curley 1.23.01; Christy Donegan 1.24.23; Glenn Finlay 1.25.41; Darragh Rigney 1.25.56; John Joe Galvin 1.26.43; Brendan Abbott 1.27.13; Kevin Corrigan 1.28.37; Dermot Smith 1.29.36; Leonard Mooney 1.31.24; Rory Farrell 1.33.13; Sinead Rigney 1.33.46; Mark Harpur 1.34.35; Gary Whittle 1.35.32; Gary Dillon 1.37.59; Fionnan Minnock

1.40.06; Padraic Sweeney 1.40.20; Sean Reynolds 1.41.35; Alan Heffernan 1.42.27; Elysia McCormack 1.42.35; Fergal Leonard 1.43.00; Lorcan Scally 1.43.12; Lar Tierney 1.43.48; Mark Brady 1.43.40; Rita Daly 1.43.40; Paul Hensey 1.44.35; Mag Grennan 1.44.42; Denis Flynn 1.44.57; Rob Maunsell 1.44.57; Gary Dwyer 1.45.49; Brigid Fox 1.48.47; Charlotte Abbott 1.48.51; Tracey Kinnarney 1.50.02; Martina Costello 1.50.08; Sarah Stephens 1.50.29; Martin Grattan 1.52.52; Avril Flynn 1.52.58; Mary Galvin 1.53.12; Siobhan Stewart 1.53.40; Declan Rosney 1.54.09; Ray Murray 1.54.39; AnneMarie McNamara 1.55.06; Naomi Galvin 1.55.31; Ricky White 1.56.07; Bernie Daly 1.58.57; Rodge Larkin 1.59.16; John Ward 1.59.19; Paddy Rowland 1.59.33; Anne Daly 2.00.11; Paschal Naughton 2.00.40; Andy O’Grady 2.01.26; Martina Lydon 2.01.52; Maria Gallaher 2.03.06; Aisling McCormack 2.05.34; Miriam Brady 2.07.01; Liz McEneff 2.08.43; Aisling Minnock 2.08.59; Anne Cusak 2.08.52; Lesley Cornally 2.10.11; Jim Dolan 2.15.16; Eithne Moran 2.16.11; Dorothy Heffernan 2.18.44; Mary Fox Mann 2.23.56; Sandra Busteed 2.24.52; Donal Rigney 2.30.13; Carmel Doheny 2.37.49; Fidelma Grennan 2.43.52; Mary Evans 2.47.42; Jim Langan 3.18.16.

Longford Marathon

While other Quinlan Cup runners spent Sunday recovering from their exertions, super-runner Pauline Curley clocked up her second victory of the weekend winning the Longford Marathon in a time of 3.00.19, continuing her dominance of the Longford event. Well done Pauline!

Fixtures:

Sept:

Sat 2nd Drumcullen 5k

Fri 8th Kilcavan 5k

Sun 17th Ballingar 10k (Offaly Championships)

Oct:

Sun 1st Offaly Novice, Jnr & Masters Cross Country

Sun 8th Offaly Intermediate Cross Country

Thurs 12th Paddy Larkin Memorial 3k

Thurs 19th Harriers Winter League Rd 1

Fri 22nd Scoil Eoin Phoil 5k

Sun 24th Cappincur GAA 8k

Sun 29th AAI National Marathon Championships/Dublin City Marathon

A list of AAI-licensed fixtures is available on www.athleticsireland.ie.

Training

Training for adults every Tuesday and Thursday at 6.30pm and Sunday at 8.00am except on race days. New members always welcome. Please contact Adrian Martin 086-8727311 or Mary Daly 086-1906747 or any club member. Full details regarding Juvenile training on Tullamoreharriers.com.

Access to Harriers Facilities

Please note that use of the club’s facilities, including the tarmac track, is restricted to members of the club. Walkers are not permitted on the track during training sessions on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6.30pm-8pm.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.