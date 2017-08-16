Offaly's Adam Mangan Memorial Tournament a tremendous success

The Adam Mangan U15 Memorial Tournament, organised by Offaly GAA Coaching & Games Committee throughout the county at the weekend was a tremendous success with teams from 23 different counties competing in 42 games.

Kerry Sth defeated Offaly in the Cup final 2-12 to 1-3, played in Bord Na Móna O’Connor Park, while Carlow had a 1-12 to 2-6

victory over Wicklow in the shield final at Kilclonfert.

In the Shield competition, after the group games had finished, it was Wicklow V Wexford in one semi-final and Carlow V Dublin in the other. After two epic battles it was Wicklow and Carlow who emerged to the final. This final was played in Adam’s home club of Kilclonfert and in front of a huge crowd.

This tournament was named after 19-year-old Adam Mangan, a talented footballer who was killed during a freak farm accident in 2015.

In the Cup competition things were very tight with two group stages coming down to scores conceded. The semi-final pairings saw Offaly take on neighbours Kildare, while the other semi was and all Kerry encounter, with Kerry South pitted against Kerry North.

Both semi-finals were played at great tempo with some excellent football on display. With Offaly getting the better of Kildare in a tight game by a goal 1-5 to 0-5 they now faced the Kerry South team who got the better of their northern counterparts 2-12 to 1-5.

Unfortunately, Offaly came up against a very strong and gifted Kerry South team who won all their games in the competition but they put in a great effort in the final and huge praise and thanks must go to the players and management team of Georgie Digan, Ken Daly, Pat Costello and Tom Naughton who have worked so hard all year. The final score was 2-12 to 1-3.

Offaly Coaching and Games wish to thank all co-ordinators, referees, physios, club venues and anybody who helped in the organising and running of the Adam Mangan Memorial Tournament. They also passed on their congratultations to Kerry and Carlow on their wins in the final.

The full list of results:

Adam Mangan Memorial Cup

Group A

Kerry Nth 5-12 Armagh 0-2

Laois 2-5 Meath 1-4

Meath 1-9 Armagh 2-4

Kerry Nth 2-5 Laois 0-6

Laois 2-8 Armagh 1-5

Kerry 2-7 Meath 2-4



Group B

Kerry Sth 5-9 Dublin 0-5

Sligo 1-9 Cavan 0-4

Kerry Sth 3-11 Sligo 0-3

Cavan 1-9 Dublin 1-6

Kerry Sth 1-7 Cavan 0-1

Sligo 3-10 Dublin 2-7



Group C

Louth 0-13 Roscommon 1-5

Offaly 1-6 Monaghan 1-6

Offaly 1-8 Roscommon 1-3

Monaghan 4-10 Louth 3-5

Offaly 3-5 Louth 1-3

Monaghan 3-14 Roscommon 0-2

*Offaly advanced on least scores conceded



Group D

Cork 2-12 Down 0-4

Kildare 0-9 Westmeath 1-6

Westmeath 2-7 Down 3-2

Kildare 1-8 Cork 0-5

Kildare 1-5 Down 0-2

Westmeath 3-7 Cork 1-11

*Kildare advanced on least scores conceded



Semi-finals

Offaly 1-5 Kildare 0-5

Kerry Sth 2-12 Kerry Nth 1-5

Final

Kerry Sth 2-12 Offaly 1-3



Adam Mangan Memorial Shield

Group 1

Wicklow 1-9 Limerick 1-7

Wicklow 4-5 Galway Nth 2-4



Group 2

Clare 1-10 Kildare 2-6

Carlow 1-10 Kildare 2-4

Carlow 1-14 Clare 1-4



Group 3

Cork 2-18 Meath 0-3

Wexford 4-8 Meath 2-7

Wexford 1-9 Cork 1-7



Group 4

Galway Sth 1-8 Longford 1-5

Dublin 3-9 Galway Sth 3-6

Dublin 0-13 Longford 0-10



Semi-Finals

Wicklow beat Wexford

Carlow 3-6 Dublin 0-10



Final

Carlow 1-12 Wicklow 2-6