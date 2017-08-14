GALLERY: Daingean's 'Mini Maroon' Finals a huge success

Junior Plate Final 2017 - The #Tag Maroons 0-03 : Daingean Supremes 9-02

The Junior Plate final was the opening match in this years’ finals. The #Tags have had a difficult campaign and with their top talisman Tyler Evans away on holiday, the final proved a step too far. As always the #Tags showed great heart and determination but they were met with a solid defence from the Supremes. Crucial blocks from Brendan O’Reilly and point blank saves from Katie Rose Egan kept the #Tags at bay. Brian Moran and Jack Kelly linked up very well for a palmed goal. Ally Marsden pulled off some more miracle saves for the #Tags but went off injured at the break with the Supremes leading 4-01 to 0-03. The Supremes started the 2nd period as they had left off as Seamus McGuinness put Jack “the wizard” Kelly in for yet another goal. A 2nd cynical foul by Tiarnan Marsh on Brendan saw him take the unenviable accolade of the 1st player to be black carded and sent to the line for a 2 minute timeout. The Supremes, un-phased, pushed on and left no doubt where the Silverware was going.

Senior Plate Final 2017 – Daingean Rebels 6-03 : Mini Legends 7-14

Thomas Fay had the Legends chomping at the bit from the get go as Captain Emma Farrell led her team onto the field of play. Roisin Betson laid down a marker scoring a massive 4-04 from play. A brace of fine points from Daire Byrne fired the Legends into a half time lead of 3-08 to 2-01. The Rebels were not going to take this lightly as Shane Murphy and Adam Nolan got into their stride scoring a quick 3-01. However the Legends held their cool and registered fine scores through Emma Farrell, Shane Marsden, Casie Milne and Jack Hanlon. The industrious Hanlon put in a great shoulder on the Rebel’s Ryan Conway. Fair play to Ryan who brushed himself off and returned the favour soon after, great to see some hard hitting football in the spirit of the game. The senior plate is off to the Little Island and we’re sure it will take pride of place on Savage’s mantelpiece.

Junior Cup Final 2017 – The Fidget Spinners 2-08 : Mini Maroon Baboons 1-04

Inside sources are saying the Spinners management duo of Damien Longworth and Matt Colgan may be next in line for the big job in Offaly. Baboons’ coach Alan Finns was flying solo in the absence of co-coach Pa Dunne. The Baboons started brightly with an effort from Paddy Burns that was just wide. The Spinners’ Kyle O’Reilly took up the mantle and sent over a point from near the half way line that rose the crowd. The Spinners followed up with a great goal by Rachel Donagher. A low scoring first half dominated by the midfield stalemate ended all square at 1-02 apiece. The Baboons Cha Burns got the 2nd half’s opening point. The Spinners rose to the challenge and unleashed a brace of scores from Finn Byrne and Shane Lawless after a massive defence effort from Killian, Cliona, Alanah and Alex. Cormac Whittle tagged on 2 more points for the Baboons but the Spinners were just spinning too fast to be caught. A hugely enjoyable game to watch and will live long in the memory.

Senior Cup Final 2017 – Daingean Marvels 4-08 : Daingean Warriors 4-15

The Senior final pitted the Warriors against the unbeaten Marvels in what was another enthralling game. The Warriors started very offensively and were hungry for goals but found Marvel net minder Cody Carolan in great form, blocking 3 point blank saves. The Warriors alternated their goal threat with some distance shooting which kept the scoreboard ticking over. The pre match favourites the Marvels knew they were in for a game and made some early positional changes by moving Regan Kelly onto Shane Daly. Shane who normally plays between the sticks rattled in 3 goals in the opening half. A kick of the ball separated them at the interval with the warriors a goal up 3-04 to 2-04. The first action of the second half saw a Jack Connolly line ball hit the back of the net to tie up the game. Tireless work from the Warriors backs of Andrea Ryan, Oisin Delaney, Liam McCarron and David Darcy kept the Marvels at bay and with Cian O’Reilly and Shane Daly registering scores, the Warriors pushed for glory. Tears of joy and heartache filled the faces of all the players when referee Paul Egan blew the full time whistle. Joy for the Warriors and heartache for the Marvels. Chairman of the Mini Maroons Niall Farrelly presented the victorious Warriors captain Shane Daly with the cup to start the celebrations.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.