Offaly man wins prestigious FAI award

Offaly man Frank McEvoy has been presented with a prestigious award from the FAI after an exceptional contribution to soccer over many years.

In April of this year Killeigh School Boys/Girls Soccer Club held their 25th Anniversary Dinner Dance, at which the club made Frank McEvoy Honorary President in recognition of the contribution he has made to the club since its formation in 1992.

On that night, FAI President John Delaney delivered a message to the gathering, revealing that Frank had been nominated for the John Sherlock Services to Football Award for his contribution to grass roots football.

"The John Sherlock Service to Football Awards recognises the contributions made by volunteers at all levels of football to the continued success and development of the game," according to the FAI.

On Friday night last, July 21, in Kilkenny, with his family in attendance, Frank was presented with the award in front of his fellow delegates from around the country.

Killeigh Schoolboys and Girls Soccer Club have congratulated Frank and said the award is deserved recognition for the work he has put into the club for a quarter of a century.

