Offaly boxer prepares for European quarter-final

Edenderry boxer is putting the final touches to his preparations for his quarter-final contest at the European Schoolboys Boxing Championships in Romania.

The St. Joseph's, Edenderry fighter will step into the ring on Saturday, July 22, against Borna Loncairc of Croatia.

The 14-year-old Oaklands student sealed his place on the Irish team for these championships with a scintillating victory at the Junior Cadet Championships in the National Stadium last month.

Darragh, who has only lost one fight since taking up boxing competitively at the age of 11 in 2015, told the Offaly Express this week that he is "delighted and honoured to represent his country."

The popular Edenderry teenager is an accomplished all-round athlete and three-time All-Ireland champion. He's hoping to make amends after missing out on a place at the European Schoolboys Championships last year to eventual gold medal winner, Jason Myers from Galway.

"I'm glad the draw is done now and I can prepare for Saturday. I have trained hard and will give it my all and hope to do everyone proud," Darragh said.

Keep up to date with Darragh's progress in Romania on www.offalyexpress.ie.

