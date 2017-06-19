Irish manager in town as FAI announce big plans for Offaly soccer

Offaly County Council has announced that it is set to co-fund a Football Development Officer along with the FAI, an initiative announced at Aras an Chontae today, Monday, June 19. Speaking at the announcement that was also attended by Republic of Ireland Manager Martin O’Neill, FAI CEO John Delaney welcomed the partnership.

“I would like to thank everyone involved at Offaly County Council as we embark on this exciting partnership. Offaly has a tremendous sporting pedigree and the new Football Development Officer will further enhance the game at all levels in the county," Delaney said.

The Football Development Officer will have over 20 different FAI participation programmes to select from, geared towards different target groups, to allow as many people as possible the opportunity to participate in football at their level. These range from club, league and schools programmes to education, women’s football, Football for All and player development programmes, as well as a large range of social inclusion initiatives.

The Football Development Officer will liaise with Offaly County Council to identify community partners and groups to work with, so that these programmes can be really effective in reaching and engaging with target groups in Offaly, one of few Irish counties to have not produced a senior Irish international to date.

The recruitment process for the Football Development Officer will begin this week with the new role commencing in August ahead of the new school year.