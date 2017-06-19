Tullamore Harriers Club Notes (June 20)

JORDAN HOANG QUALIFIES FOR THE EUROPEAN'S

Jordan Hoang interrupted his Leaving Cert studies at the weekend to compete in the England Athletics U23/U20 Championships in Bedford. Jordan, who has displayed huge talent as a triple jumper over the past few years, jumped 14.93m on Sunday, a distance which could secure him a place at next month’s European Athletics U20 Championships in Italy. Having achieved the required standard, Jordan will be very hopeful of a call-up for the Irish team to compete in Italy. Jordan, has displayed huge talent as a triple jumper over the past few years, and we wish him the best in his remaining exams as he awaits news of the team selection for the Europeans.

Leinster Juvenile Track and Field Championships

Donegan and O'Connor Shine at Leinster Championships

On a weekend when the sun shone brightly from early morning on both Saturday and Sunday. The good weather brought out great performances from all athletes, setting PBs and putting Tullamore Harriers well up on the medals list. It is possible that Danielle Donegan and Ava O'Connor's superb performances raised the temperature for Tullamore Harriers supporters just as much as the superb weather!

Ava's first run was on Saturday evening in the Under 15 1500m. A pack of four led and set a very fast pace. With a lap to go the pace quickened and Ava fought all the way to the line. She narrowly missed out on gold but her silver medal and new PB of 4.54:9 a great return for her effort.

Sarah Condron, Hannah Larkin and Cara Martin also ran well in this 1500m, as did Cian Murphy and David Owens in their race. Earlier in the day, Danielle Donegan had led out the Under 17 3000m from the gun. She slowly burned off her rivals and found herself clearly in front. She maintained her pace throughout and was rewarded with a new Leinster record of 10.51. Cian Martin also had a good run in tough conditions over 3000m.

James Dunne, also ran on Saturday in the Under 17 800m and he was always in the mix at the front and was able to get a silver medal with his brilliant sprint in the last hundred metres.

On the Sunday Ava and Sarah were again in action in their Under 15 800m race. Ava took the lead from the start and by two hundred metres was ten metres clear of the pack, a lead she continued to extend all the way to the finishing line. A great win, giving Ava her second medal of the weekend. Sarah also had a great run and her time of 2.30 is a new PB as was her 5.16 the day before.

Aaron Mangan and Danielle Donegan competed in the 1500m races on Sunday with Aaron taking second place having run a pb of 4.12 while Danielle was out kicked in a slow race but held on for fourth place. Others to compete well, were Cian Murphy, Connor Dunne, Cian Law and David Owens. On day one of the Leinster track and field events, Emmanuel Ilori started off the weekend with a great performance in the U17 Boys 100 metres, winning a silver medal with a time of 11.53 seconds (Pb).

Luke Bourke followed on with a great performance in the U14 Boys 200 metres sprint which he ran for the first time. Luke ran a time of 25.99 seconds to win the final, claiming a gold medal. Katelyn Farrelly, stepped up to the mark in the U15 Girls 80 meter hurdles. Katelyn ran a Pb of 12.82 seconds to claim a silver medal. Later, Katelyn did the double in the U15 Girls Long Jump by jumping a distance of 4.96 metres to claim another silver medal. Shauna Slattery also ran her first 200 metres sprint, in a time of 27.55 seconds to claim a bronze medal.

Evan Farrelly took part in the U13 Boys 60 Metres hurdles. Evan ran a great race to bag a silver medal. Luke Bourke, again, took on the U15 Boys long jump. Luke jumped a distance of 4.90 meters to win a silver medal. Good performances were also shown by Lucy Goode in the U14 Girls 200 metre and U14 Girls Javelin. Lucy threw a distance of 19.93 metres to finish fifth.

In the U15 Girls Long Jump, Deborah Ilori jumped a distance of 4.28 meters to finish in the top eight. Both Aoife Bourke and Martha Brickland jumped well in the U17 Girls long jump. Martha jumped 4.33 metres to finish 6th while Aoife jumped 4.15 meters to finish 7th. Also jumping well in the U13 girls long jump was Hannah Troy who jumped 3.39 metres to finish in the top ten.

On day two, Cara Goode and Julia Slattery took part in the girls U12 turbo javelin throwing well for their first time against tough opposition. In the boys U12 long jump, good performances were displayed by Samuel Brickland, Diarmuid Cadden, Samuel Merrick and Cillian Bourke and in the U12 girls long jump by Amy McGreal, Niamh Galvin and Cara Goode. Cillian jumped a distance of 4.03 metres to finish fifth.

In the boys U14 80 metres, Luke Bourke ran a time of 10.43 (Pb) to finish fourth. Maeve McGreal, Aoife Shaw and Shauna Slattery competed in the girls u14 80 metres. Shauna ran a time of 10.78 (Pb) to finish fourth. In the U15 Girls 100 metres, Katelyn Farrelly rounded off the day finishing second to claim a silver medal.

A big thank you to all volunteers and officials that helped host the competition over the two days and congratulations to all the Tullamore Harriers juvenile athletes who competed over the weekend at Leinster Championships.

A week ago the Leinster Under 9 competitions took place and we are late reporting the results as they were only posted on the internet mid week. The two standout performances on the day were Luke Duffy and Aisling Cotter who both ran brilliant 600m races only to be denied a medal by one place. Still both ran huge PBs with the times 1.42 and 1.52 respectively. Others to compete well included Eoin Corcoran, Imelda Lambe, Meabh Rouse, Sinead Walsh, Ella McNally, Sophie Murphy, Eabha Owens, Polly Duffy, Patrick Duffy, Christopher Larkin, Grace McNally and Andrea Ryan.

Irish Runner 5 Mile

The annual Irish Runner 5 mile race attracted 1900 runners to the Phoenix Park last Saturday on what was a perfect morning for running. Won by Clonmel's Kevin Maunsell in 24.18. David Murray posted a fine time of 28.23 leaving him 32nd overall. Ray Martin was next for Tullamore in 34.01. Lavinia Leahy had an excellent run with 38.45 and Angela Martin 53.10. Well done all.

Kildare Half Marathon

Congrats to Robbie Westman who was 12th overall in the Kildare Half Marathon in a time of 1:27:54 and Dermot Smith who also had a super run on a hot hilly course today finishing in 24th place in 1:32:40. Great running lads.

Braveheart 5k

More than 700 competitors lined up for the eighth annual Braveheart 5k promoted by Trim Athletic Club last weekend. Tullamore Harriers' Pauric Ennis who is posting super times, finished in 7th place overall (4th senior) in 16.52. Well done Pauric.

Castleknock 5k

John Todd braved the scorching weather in Castleknock last Sunday for a charity 5k race where he ran a great time of 20.58 to win the o60 age group.

Condolences

The club offer their deepest sympathy to Billy Dowling and his family on the passing of his wife Daisy; Billy was among the earliest members of the club and was one of those present at the club’ first meeting.

Harriers Fixtures

Entry for the Quinlan Cup Half Marathon is open via the Athletics Ireland website www.athleticsireland.ie at €35. This year’s race will be on Saturday 26th August at 11am. A relay option is also available.

Access to Harriers Facilities

Please note that use of the club’s facilities, including the tarmac track, is restricted to members of the club. Walkers are not permitted on the track during training sessions on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6.30pm-8pm.

Fixtures:

June

Sat 24 - AAI Juvenile Games, Tullamore

Sun 25 - AAI National League Rd 2 (TBC)

Sun 25 - Daingean 5k

Training

Training for adults every Tuesday and Thursday at 6.30pm and Sunday at 8.00am except on race days. New members always welcome. Please contact Adrian Martin 086-8727311 or Mary Daly 086-1906747 or any club member.