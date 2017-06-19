Killeigh ladies hold successful awards night

After an incredibly successful season, Killeigh Ladies Soccer club held their annual awards night on Friday, June 9, and there was a great turnout on the with more than 80 people in attendance at the the event held in the function room of Fergie’s Bar, the main sponsor of the Killeigh Ladies soccer team.

Killeigh Ladies Soccer Club entered two teams into the CCFL this year and both teams had impressive seasons. The seniors won the league and cup double and the juniors, who were playing in the senior CCFL division for the first time, were narrowly beaten in the shield semi final after extra time by the eventual winners.

The club received the fair play award from the CCFL at their recent dinner dance, becoming the only club to have won the award twice. This was seen as a testament to the great effort put in by everyone involved in the Killeigh club.

There was many awards presented on Friday night between the two teams with awards going to Mairead Walsh, Rebecca Conlon, Eabha Joyce, Emma Grogan, Donna Murray, Michelle Coonan, Helen Hensey, Caoimhe O Brien, Cliona Owens and Club Person of the year, Megan Tuite.

The ladies presented their sponsor Fergie Quinn with a club flag on the night as a thank you for all his generosity and continued sponsorship of the club. The Club thanked the Killeigh School Boys/Girls Soccer Club, for allowing them the continued use of their facilities and a presentation was made to Honorary President Mr. Frank McEvoy.

The Killeigh Ladies are still involved in the FAI National Cup which is currently being played over the summer months. The management team thanked the players from both teams for all their efforts and are looking forward to seeing them all back for the new season.

