PICTURES: Offaly students take part in John West's GAA Skills Day
Joined by GAA stars like Dublin’s Liam Rushe, Carlow's Kate Nolan and Donegal's Rory Kavanagh, students from all over the country converged on the GAA's Abbottstown facility for the John West Skills Day in the National Sports Campus on Saturday, June 10.
The Skills Day is an opportunity for Ireland’s rising football, hurling & camogie stars to show their skills ahead of the John West Féile na nÓg and John West Féile na nGael competitions.
Pictured taking part from Offaly are Ava Maloney, Luke Carey, Kiah Farrelly and Jack Kelly.
