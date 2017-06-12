Tullamore Harriers Club Report (June 12)

Leinster Senior & Masters Track & Field Championships

Well done to all who took part in the recent Leinster Senior and Masters Track & Field championships which took place at Harriers. The home team secured quite a few medals on the day in both track and field events with stalwart Mary Walsh continuing her long run of competing in this meet; Mary ran the 200m sprint in 40.57 winning her o65 age group. Josie Lalor took silver in the W50 800m in a time of 2.51.75; Verona Smyth won a bronze medal in the W35 400m in a time of 73.54 and was also in action in the 400m were she finished 4th in 34.17. Sara Stephens ran the 200m (finishing 6th in 68.18) and the 200m where she was also 6th in 30.90. Siobhan Stewart ran the 100m, finishing 5th W35 in 16.82 and the 200m where were was 5th in 35.22. There were bronze medals also for Aisling McCormack in the W45 Shot Putt (6.15) and Hilary Duncan in the W45 Javelin (15.28). Sandra Busteed was 4th in the Shot Putt with a throw of 5.06 and Mary Fox Mann competed in the Javelin finishing 4th with a best effort of 10.77.

In the men’s events, Glenn Finlay took bronze in his M45 1500 running 4.47.41 with Leonard Mooney finishing fourth in the o35 category of the same distance where he put in fine time of 4.30.90. Jim Langan was in action in both the 800m and 1500m; he was 2nd M70 in the former clocking 3.24.90 and took gold in the 1500m in a time of 6.39.08. Jim Dolan was in action on the field taking two silver medals in his o60 age group for the Hammer (23.75) and the Shot Putt (8.75). Well done to all who took part.

Portumna Half Marathon & 10k

Gerry Dunican had a great run on a tough course at the Portumna Forest Park 10k where he finished second in 43.04. Melissa Hogan also completed the 10k course in 61.16. We were well represented in the Half Marathon by Hilary Duncan (1.56.36); Olivia Egan (2.01.04), Anne Daly (2.06.16), Miriam Brady (2.08.51) and Leonard Owens (2.08.59).

Mullingar Park Hotel 10k

Darragh Rigney had a great run in last Sunday’s Mullingar 10k finishing 8th overall in 37.58. Robbie Westman ran 38.39 with Ronan Duffy clocking 39.56. Rob Maunsell ran 44.44, Elysia McCormack ran 45.17 and Aisling McCormack ran 57.33. Well done all.

Kilberry 5k

Ritchie Faulkner won the Kilberry National School 5k in Kildare last Sunday, well done Ritchie!

Leinster Juvenile Track & Field Championships

Tullamore Harriers Juvenile athletes displayed a great performance at the Leinster juvenile athletics meeting at Tullamore Harriers stadium last Saturday. Evan Farrelly got the day off to a good start by qualifying for the u13, 80 metres sprint final. Evan ran a great heat in a time of 10.75 seconds. He followed on with a time of 10.77 seconds in the final to take a bronze medal and a place in the All Irelands in July. Yemi Agbetuyi also booked her place in the All Irelands with a great performance in the girls u13 shot putt. Yemi threw a distance of over 8 metres to claim a well-deserved silver medal. Anna McGreal and Lily Grennan put on a great team performance in the pairs competitions. Both girls ran a great 60 metres to win a bronze medal. Both girls again took part in the long jump later in the day to claim another bronze medal and their place in All-Irelands. Well done Anna and Lilly. Also in the pairs events Ava Grennan and Mia Merrick put on a good performance in the long jump and 60 metres sprints. Taking part in the sprints were Amy Mc Greal, Niamh Galvin, Cara Goode and Jane Maher, Cillian Bourke and Diarmuid Cadden. All five athletes put in good performances in the heats but just missed out on the finals on the day. In the field events Samuel Merrick and Julia Slattery put on a good display in the Boys/Girls u12 shot putt. A big congratulations to all the junior track and field athletes that participated on the day.

Harriers Fixtures

Entry for the Quinlan Cup Half Marathon is open via the Athletics Ireland website www.athleticsireland.ie at €35. This year’s race will be on Saturday, August 26 at 11am. A relay option is also available.

Access to Harriers Facilities

Please note that use of the club’s facilities, including the tarmac track, is restricted to members of the club. Walkers are not permitted on the track during training sessions on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6.30pm-8pm.

Fixtures:

June

Sat 17th Leinster Juvenile T&F Day 1, Tullamore

Sun 18th Leinster Juvenile T&F Day 2, Tullamore

Sat 24th AAI Juvenile Games, Tullamore

Sun 25th AAI National League Rd 2 (TBC)

Sun 25th Daingean 5k

A list of AAI-licensed fixtures is available on www.athleticsireland.ie.

Training

Training for adults every Tuesday and Thursday at 6.30pm and Sunday at 8.00am except on race days. New members always welcome. Please contact Adrian Martin 086-8727311 or Mary Daly 086-1906747 or any club member.

